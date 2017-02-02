Local businesses prep for Sunday’s game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local football fans who didn’t make it to Houston are still planning on having a good time Sunday.

Providence bars and restaurants are bound to benefit from all the excitement in Pat’s Nations, according to Justin Parrillo, a coordinator at the Rhode Island Sports Commission.

The successful Patriots season will keep businesses busy through the weekend.

Caserta’s Pizzeria is one of the many establishments bracing for the food orders.

“It’s a great day for us. Just a busy day and it kinda comes all at once,” said Co-owner Joesph Cavallaro.

His staff is ready, though, he said. “The volumes that we produce today going into tomorrow, tomorrow going into Saturday and Sunday, etc. Again, it’s just a greater volume. But we have the means and the expertise to pull it off and we do it well.”

Cavallaro also said he will bring in two extra employees to man the counter and additional four to work in the kitchen.

For the past week, employees have already been getting cardboard boxes ready. Most of his business this weekend will be take-out, according to Cavallaro.

Gillette Stadium also reached out to the city for another reason said Parrillo. “They were interested to see if maybe Providence could get on board with supporting the Patriots this Sunday. And any lights that we have for buildings will be red, white and blue.”

