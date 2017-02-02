Man shot in Barrington; police searching for suspect

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Barrington Thursday evening.

Evidence markers can be seen on the ground at the corner of Maple Avenue and Kirby Street as officers process the scene and interview nearby residents.

The victim was transported from the scene by rescue but police did not have an update on his condition.

Police said it was an isolated incident and assured that people in the neighborhood are not in danger.

