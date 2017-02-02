Mayor Elorza renews push for residents to use 3-1-1 service

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – City Hall is ramping up its 3-1-1 program for city services.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Thursday bumper stickers promoting the city services hotline will be added to city-owned vehicles, part of a renewed effort to encourage more residents to utilize the program.

The PVD311 mobile app is also available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Elorza’s comments came at a celebration of the 10,000th closed case by the Mayor’s Center for City Services since he took office. Not all of the 10,000 cases have been resolved, as some complaints aren’t necessarily related to city government or they require longer-term solutions.

“This exciting milestone is a result of our strong focus on providing residents and businesses the responsive and high quality city services they deserve,” Elorza said. Aides to the mayor celebrated the occasion with a sheet cake.

Andy Jacques, who runs the city services department, said the actual 10,000th case was a report of unauthorized overnight parking on Swift Street. The police who overnight deployment and has since ticketed the area when observing overnight parking without a permit.

The breakdown of closed cases by neighborhood varies widely, ranging from 915 cases in downtown to just 86 in South Elmwood. Other high-case neighborhoods included the West End (853), Federal Hill (741) and Elmhurst (689). Neighborhoods with smaller caseloads included Reservoir (114), Manton (150) and Hope (156).

Splitting the city into quadrants, the western side of the city (Wards 6, 7, 13 and 15) had 2,939 cases; the northern part of the city (Wards 4, 5, 12 and 14) had 2,936 cases; the East Side (Wards 1, 2 and 3) had 2,796 cases; and the southern region (Wards 8, 9, 10 and 11) had 2,313 cases.

As for the types of cases the city has closed, 22% were for trash or debris on private property while 9.4% were for trash on public streets or sidewalks and 9.3% were for graffiti.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan