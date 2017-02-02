Mold, possible dead animals force Dighton to rebuild police HQ

Related Coverage Board terminates Dighton fire chief facing criminal charges

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The building was designed in the 1940’s to be a public works garage. Now, complaints about the structure include mold sightings, air quality issues, and possible dead animals within the walls.

It also serves the community as the Dighton Police Department’s headquarters.

“We’ve had environmental reports done on it and they wanted people out of the building. They said you have to move elsewhere,” said Dean Cronin, chairman of the town’s Board of Selectmen.

Construction is set to begin in May for a new building near the power plant on Route 138.

“And then it’s full speed ahead,” Cronin added.

Back in October, voters approved the $5.9 million to finance the project.

The goal is to “satisfy the growth needs of this town, the increase in the police officers and the growth of the police department for 20+ years,” Cronin said of the new building.

A designated evidence room, separate men’s and women’s locker rooms, and a storage room will be some of the added features.

Not to mention, “everything is right up-to-date, completely up-to-date,” according to Cronin.

Cronin expects construction will be finished by 2019.