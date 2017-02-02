Narragansett, five other craft beers to be offered in RI’s newest brewery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Craft beer enthusiasts, rejoice.

The Isle Brewers Guild is coming to Pawtucket.

Narragansett Beer will be of one the six clients.

It will be the first time since 1983 that a significant portion of Narragansett’s beer production will be in the Ocean State.

Rhode Islanders are excited, according to Isle Brewers Guild partners, Jeremy Duffy and Devin Kelly.

“Really what the guild is, is a collective of Brewers coming together that are having capacity issues and we’re here to fulfill that need for them,” said Duffy.

According to Kelly, the brewery is “looking to do upwards of 125,000 barrels of beer– a barrel of beer being two kegs so it will be one of the largest craft producers in New England and the East Coast for that matter.”

That amount of production is possible because the Guild is a 100 barrel brew house. Costing $12 million, the project is the largest US-built craft brewery in the country, Kelly said.

“When we open to the public they’ll be able to see the operations, see the packaging lines, but more importantly, to be able to sample the beers that are being produced here,” described Duffy.

The tap room will be open to the public in March.

Duffy said that they will continue evolving the brewery through the summer. “We’re going to have an outdoor beer garden and ultimately we’re going to have larger beer halls starting in 2018.”