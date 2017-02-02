Partying for the big game? Celebrate responsibly, say RI State Police

(WPRI) — Newly confirmed Rhode Island Superintendent of State Police Col. Ann Assumpico is among those encouraging a responsible celebration on Super Bowl Sunday.

While Rhode Islanders have more to celebrate this year with the New England Patriots in contention, the state police are reminding revelers to arrange for safe rides home and report impaired drivers on the roads.

“Regardless of which team wins, everyone loses when drunk drivers are on the roads,” Col. Assumpico said Thursday.

If you observe an impaired or drunk driver, call 911, the state police said.

Party hosts are encouraged to offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverages — and to stop guests from driving if they appear to be too impaired.

Party guests are encouraged to not drink and drive — and to arrange for a designated driver or to take a taxi, public transportation or ride-sharing service.

State troopers plan to increase patrols on highways over the weekend.