Patio sets, bar stools, tablet computers recalled for defects

(WPRI) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission published recalls this week to warn consumers about potential defects in adapters for a tablet computer, and patio chairs and bar stool sets.

The bar stools have racked up more than 450 reports of the base breaking — causing head injuries and even broken ribs.

They were sold in sets of four under the “allen + roth” brand (the Safford model) and under the Garden Treasures brand (the Lakeview model) at Lowe’s between November 2008 and August 2016 for about $700 per set.

Consumers should contact the manufacturer, 3i Corporation, for a replacement base and repair kit.

Swivel patio chairs sold as a pair, or as part of a 7-piece patio set, are being recalled because of 25 reports of them breaking.

The chairs were sold at Home Depot between January 2007 and February 2016 under the brands Hampton Bay (models Anselmo, Calabria and Dana Point) and Martha Stewart Living (models Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington).

Consumers should contact the maker, Casual Living Worldwide, for a free repair kit.

Barnes and Noble is recalling the black power adapter they sold with the Nook tablet 7. The company says it’s received four reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart.

Consumers should go to Barnes and Noble’s website to register for a free replacement.

Until it arrives, the Nook should be charged through a computer using a USB cable.

