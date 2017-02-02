Pic of the Day: Feb. 2, 2017

By Published:
Submitted by Sandra Lawrence of Coventry
Submitted by Sandra Lawrence of Coventry

Today’s Pic of the Day was sent in by Sandra Lawrence of Coventry.

Sandra has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day Photos: Winter 2017

Related Posts