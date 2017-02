NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators in New Bedford say they’ve made an arrest in connection to Sunday night’s homicide.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police troopers arrested Jorge Arce, 37 of Taunton, Wednesday night in Bridgewater.

The district attorney’s office said Arce will be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge in the killing of 22-year-old Emmanual Fuentes.

Fuentes was stabbed on Ashley Boulevard and later died in the hospital.