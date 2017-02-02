Police search for missing North Providence teen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in North Providence are searching for 16-year-old Kerry Francis.

Police said Kerry was last seen in Brockton, Massachusetts by a taxi-cab driver, who dropped her off in the area of Track Street. She does not have any relatives living in Massachusetts.

Police said Kerry left her cellphone in the cab before fleeing without paying the bill.

Kerry is 5′ 6″ tall, slim build with blond/strawberry shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Love” across the chest area in pink letters.

The young girl also has several scars on both of her arms.

If anyone has information regarding Kerry you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agency or the North Providence Police Department at (401) 231-4533.