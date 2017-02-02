Police: Several shots fired into Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating after a home off Branch Avenue was shot up overnight.

Officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. to the area of Chatham Street after receiving reports of shots fired.

The owner of one home told police she had been woken up by the sound of gunshots, but didn’t see anything.

Police said they found multiple holes in the porch of the home and several shell casings in the street.

A K-9 unit responded but lost the scent after canvassing a few blocks, according to police.

No injuries were reported.