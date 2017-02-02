Radio Row boasts big name personalities, guests alike

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — There are thousands and thousands of members of the media at the Super Bowl but there’s one group that’s created an event of its own.

More than 100 radio stations are in Houston broadcasting live in the week leading up to the big game and they sit on Radio Row.

Jim Rome, ESPN’s John Clayton and former head coach Dan Reeves are there, just to name a few.

ESPN Central Texas host David Smoak is broadcasting from his 24th Super Bowl and he’s seen Radio Row grow into a monster.

“The first year I did the show from The Century Plaza Hotel in LA there were 10 to 12 radio stations and now there’s over 100 so it’s exploded,” Smoak said.

“If someone had gone to sleep about 43 years ago, like Rip Van Winkle, and saw Radio Row then and saw it now, they’d be in cardiac arrest,” joked NFL agent Leigh Steinberg.

Steinberg and his clients use Radio Row as an opportunity to get their message out to radio stations from coast to coast.

“For someone who’s got a movie to promote, a product to promote or [is] trying to brand themselves, this is the place to be,” he said.

Smoak added, “It allows us to get some people normally we wouldn’t have access to as much and we’re going to get six, eight, 10 of those type names everyday we’re here.”

Adam Clanton of SportsTalk 790 in Houston added, “It’s like every single segment there’s a chance to have a legend sit in on your show. There’s no other place in the world where that can happen.”