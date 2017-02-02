RI state troopers to run Boston Marathon for cancer charity

Related Coverage RI State Trooper to run again in Boston Marathon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the fifth year in a row, members of the Rhode Island State Police will be running in the Boston Marathon to support a good cause.

On Thursday, Col. Ann Assumpico announced the department has been given the opportunity to take part in the race on April 17.

Troopers will once again be raising money for Cops for Kids with Cancer. The nonprofit provides assistance to families faced with the challenges of raising a child with cancer.

More than $3,000 had been raised for the charity as of Thursday afternoon.

State police have sent a team for at least the past 15 years, according to spokesperson Laura Meade Kirk. She said they’ve used the opportunity to raise money for Cops for Kids with Cancer the past five years.