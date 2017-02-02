Surveillance footage helps police catch hotel robbery suspect

Related Coverage Federal Hill hotel robbed Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have a city man in custody accused of robbing a Federal Hill hotel at knifepoint last month.

Police responded to Hotel Dolce Villa in De Pasquale Square at about midnight on Jan. 9 after a clerk at the front desk claimed a man with a knife and another man wearing a black ski mask demanded money, according to the incident report.

The victim told police the men found envelopes filled with between $500 and $1,000 in a drawer behind the desk.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, police said they identified one of the suspects as Brandon James and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators tracked down James to an address on Job Street, where he was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force.

James, 22, will be charged with first-degree robbery, according to police.

Police confirmed Wednesday they’re still looking for at least one other suspect.