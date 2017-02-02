Suspect arrested in Barrington shooting probe

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) –Police have made an arrest following a shooting in Barrington.

Robert Fonseca, 30, of East Providence, was taken into custody between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00p.m. Thursday night.

The search began after a 30-year-old Barrington man was shot Thursday evening.

The ground at the corner of Maple Avenue and Kirby Street was lined with evidence markers as officers processed the scene and interviewed nearby neighbors.

Barrington fire said the victim was transported from the scene to the hospital for surgery. According to police, the man was shot in the torso, but is expected to survive.

As of Friday morning, he was still in the hospital.

Police confirmed to Eyewitness News Friday morning that one suspect is being held overnight and is set to be arraigned in the morning.

Officials say the suspect and victim had never met, but knew of each other through an acquaintance. Police believe that the shooting happened during some type of argument outside.

Manny Canario grew up in the area. He drove from his home in Bristol when his parents called to tell him about the gunshots. “My parents are elderly and I was concerned. Sometimes my mother’s a little hard of hearing so I wasn’t sure if it was accurate or not,” he said. “But then I got a couple calls and ran down here.”

Canario described Barrington as quiet and safe. “You never hear anything like this happening here. So it’s pretty shocking,” he said.

Officials said it was an isolated incident and assured that people in the neighborhood are not in any danger.