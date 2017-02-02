Young Patriots fan gets a kick out of the NFL Experience

HOUSTON (WPRI) — For fans making the trip to Houston, there are a lot of ways to pass the time before Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

At the convention center downtown, fans of all ages can test their skills, receive pro tips, and see what it’s like to get drafted with the NFL Experience.

In the above video, Eyewitness News reporter Kelly Sullivan speaks with a young Patriots fan who participated in the kicking competition. Below, she looks at how the footballs are made for the big game.

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. All this week, Eyewitness News is bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.