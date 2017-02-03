Coaching a way of life in the Belichick family

HOUSTON (WPRI) — For New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, coaching is in his genes.

He grew up with a playbook in his hands since his father, Steve, was a long-time assistant coach at Navy.

Now, he shares his staff with is own sons: Steven is the safeties coach and Brian has a position in the scouting department.

When you’re a Belichick, you are meant to be a coach, despite what your father may tell you.

“Well I got some advice from my dad and I passed that along to my kids. My dad’s advice was don’t get into coaching,” Bill quipped.

At just 29 years old, Steve coaches guys his age, including some fellow Rutgers alums in the secondary.

“I think we have a great dynamic in our room,” he said. “We all like to work and we all like to win.”

It’s not hard to tell Steve is a Belichick given his stoic, all-business demeanor.

“I’m just focused on the game,” when asked if he sees his dad as one of the greatest coaches of all time. “I don’t really think about all that stuff.”

Bill’s daughter, Amanda, is also the head coach of the women’s lacrosse team at Holy Cross.

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. All this week, Eyewitness News is bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.