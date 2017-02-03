DeVos nomination clears senate hurdle

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — The senate voted Friday to move Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos forward for a final confirmation vote next week.

In a rare early morning meeting, the senate voted 52 to 48 to end the discussion and debate on DeVos.

Senator Chuck Schumer took to the podium, to urge his colleagues to reflect ahead of next week’s vote, “On the grounds of ideology and on the grounds of conflict of interest she scores very, very low….So I would urge my colleagues over the weekend, those who have committed and those who have not, to look at their consciences, please think about it over the weekend. This person, Miss DeVos, does not deserve to be Secretary of Education.”

DeVos needs a majority or 51 senate votes to become the Secretary of Education.