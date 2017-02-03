GAME BEAT: Fans, players getting ready for The Big Game

(WPRI) — As the New England Patriots prepare to face off against the Atlanta Falcons for Super Bowl LI Sunday, Eyewitness News and WPRI.com has all of your game action covered.
Last Day of Practice
The Patriots practiced for the last time Friday and had no media obligations so they can hunker down with their playbooks and get mentally and physically ready for the big game.
Patriot Place Rally
Even thoughts who can’t make it to Houston can celebrate the impending game.
Patriot Place is hosting a rally Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside Splitsville.
The event will feature:
- Special Live performance by Joshua Tree
- The Greatest Petting Zoo of all time
- Patriots themed Balloon Twisting from Dan’s Balloons
- Patriots themed Face Painting
- Giveaways and Contests
Eyewitness News will have a crew at the rally as well and will have live reports Eyewitness News starting live at 5.
Like Father Like Son
Sports Director Yianni Kourakis is working on a story about Bill Belichick and his dad. He’ll have that story Friday night on Eyewitness News at 6.
Patriots Giving Back
