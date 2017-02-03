GAME BEAT: Fans, players getting ready for The Big Game

(WPRI) — As the New England Patriots prepare to face off against the Atlanta Falcons for Super Bowl LI Sunday, Eyewitness News and WPRI.com has all of your game action covered.

Last Day of Practice

The Patriots practiced for the last time Friday and had no media obligations so they can hunker down with their playbooks and get mentally and physically ready for the big game.

Patriot Place Rally

Even thoughts who can’t make it to Houston can celebrate the impending game.

Patriot Place is hosting a rally Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside Splitsville.

The event will feature:

Special Live performance by Joshua Tree

The Greatest Petting Zoo of all time

Patriots themed Balloon Twisting from Dan’s Balloons

Patriots themed Face Painting

Giveaways and Contests

Eyewitness News will have a crew at the rally as well and will have live reports Eyewitness News starting live at 5.

Like Father Like Son

Working on a Bill Belichick/Steve Belichick story. Father and son -both coaches- sound exactly alike! Check it out @wpri12 at 6! pic.twitter.com/qqReA4PqkS — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) February 3, 2017

Sports Director Yianni Kourakis is working on a story about Bill Belichick and his dad. He’ll have that story Friday night on Eyewitness News at 6.

Patriots Giving Back

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. All this week, Eyewitness News is bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.