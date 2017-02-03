Hernandez lawyers seek extra time to prepare for trial

Aaron Hernandez sits with his defense team during a court appearance at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez have asked for a three-month delay to the start of their client’s double murder trial so they can plow through mountains of new information.

The Boston Herald reports that Hernandez’s lawyers were in court Friday to seek the delay from a skeptical judge.

Some of the new information includes a prosecution disclosure that it could call eight new witnesses to testify, including Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels, with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday’s Super Bowl, could testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez’s tattoos.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels smiles during the pre-game warmup before a preseason football game against the New York Giants in Foxboro, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Prosecutors say some tattoos link Hernandez to the 2012 drive-by killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

