In the Kitchen: Wasabi Crusted Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna

By Published:
boat show cooking ingredients

The Providence Boat Show brings us Chef Yulia Kuzmina of George’s of Galilee making Wasabi Crusted Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna with house-made Chimichurri & pickled shallots.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 8oz fresh ahi tuna steak
  • 1oz homemade Chimichurri Sauce
  • 1oz homemade pickled shallots
  • 2oz olive oil
  • 1/2oz wasabi powder
  • salt n pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat olive oil in saute pan on high heat
  2. Dust tuna steak in wasabi powder
  3. Sear each side for approx one to 2 minutes
  4. Plate and top with remaining ingredients

WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.