In the Kitchen: Wasabi Crusted Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna

The Providence Boat Show brings us Chef Yulia Kuzmina of George’s of Galilee making Wasabi Crusted Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna with house-made Chimichurri & pickled shallots.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 8oz fresh ahi tuna steak
- 1oz homemade Chimichurri Sauce
- 1oz homemade pickled shallots
- 2oz olive oil
- 1/2oz wasabi powder
- salt n pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat olive oil in saute pan on high heat
- Dust tuna steak in wasabi powder
- Sear each side for approx one to 2 minutes
- Plate and top with remaining ingredients