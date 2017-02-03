Kilmartin says 38 Studios investigation is closed, blames State Police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Pointing a finger at the Rhode Island State Police, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Friday he considers the long-running criminal investigation into the failed 38 Studios deal closed.

Kilmartin said he told State Police Col. Ann Assumpico he believed “additional investigation should include a review of all of the remaining documents resulting from the civil litigation,” which is nearing a conclusion after the final defendant in the state’s civil suit over 38 Studios agreed to a $16-million settlement this week.

“Without the investigative resources of the State Police, however, it is fruitless to pursue these paths alone,” Kilmartin said in a statement. “Therefore, as of this date, the criminal investigation of the 38 Studios scandal is closed.”

Kilmartin, a Democrat, said Assumpico told him she would commit “no further resources” to the investigation and that “her decision was final.”

38 Studios, a video-game company founded by former Red Sox star Curt Schilling, collapsed in 2012 after receiving a $75-million loan backed by Rhode Island taxpayers, triggering years of bitter political recriminations. The state was left on the hook for roughly $90 million, and then-Gov. Lincoln Chafee sued some of the deal’s architects in an effort to recover the money.

Kilmartin reiterated his concern regarding the potential related of release of investigative records regarding a investigation, in part because the statute of limitations has not closed.

“I am also very concerned that the release of information, especially the names and statements of cooperating witnesses, will chill the willingness of witnesses to come forward to law enforcement in the future, particularly in cases of public corruption,” Kilmartin said.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan