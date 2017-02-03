Local athlete and cancer patient, father headed to Houston

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) -One special Patriots fan’s wish is coming true by being in Houston when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in the big game.

Eyewitness News was at T.F. Green airport to see a local athlete and cancer patient off to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

18-year-old Bobby Colantonio and his father arrived at the airport in style in a limousine early Friday to jet off to Houston for the big game.

We first met Colantonio late last month, after he got the news of his big trip from the ‘A Wish Come True Organization.’

Although Colantonio is still undergoing chemotherapy every other week, and radiation treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital every day after being diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, he’s getting a few days off for this trip.

“The best part is me and my dad just able to get away from things for a while, have some fun, watch Tom Brady do his thing, and try to take something back home to New England,” Colantonio told Eyewitness News before heading inside the airport. Colantonio of course referring to the Super Bowl Lombardi trophy.

The duo plan to spend a couple of extra days in Houston after the big game, returning home to Rhode Island next Wednesday.