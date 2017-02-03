Local colleges prep for celebrations after the “Big Game”

South Kingstown (WPRI) — With just two days until the “Big Game”, Patriots fans are being reminded to celebrate safely this weekend.

Security is beefed up around local college campuses, to make sure things don’t get too rowdy whether the Patriots win or lose.

“Just like the coach, I think we have a pretty good game plan,” says Major Michael Jagoda from the University of Rhode Island Police Department.

The department is working with both Student Affairs and the Residential Division creating a proactive plan for keeping students safe on game day.

After the 2015 Super Bowl win, about 800 students came from residence halls to celebrate. The majority were completely peaceful, but six students were arrested.

“We’ve done an after-action plan on that,” adds Major Jagoda.

“Now we have our Student Affairs Unit Division, along with Housing and Residential Life, much more vibrant in terms of having viewing parties, having activities and events for our students and community members.”

The department is also increasing patrols on campus.

“Both patrol and detail officers. We’re going to have them in uniform and in plain clothes. We’re going to have them on foot and on bike.”

There will also be a command post set up in the heart of the residential area on campus, which houses around 6,000 students.