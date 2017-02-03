Missing North Providence teen is found

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The mother of a North Providence girl missing for days said late Thursday she has been found safe by police.

North Providence Police had put out a call for the public to be on the look out for Kerry Francis, 16, who’d been missing since Tuesday when she fled to Brockton. The girl doesn’t have any relatives living in Massachusetts, and police expressed concern for her safety.

A taxi driver told police he’d dropped her off near Track Street, but she’d fled without paying the bill and also left her cell phone in the cab.

On her Facebook page Thursday night, Chelsia Francis said Brockton Police had gotten in touch with the family after finding Kerry. “We thank you all for you(r) well wishes and prayers,” she said.