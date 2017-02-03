Pats-themed treats from Dunkin’ Donuts

On Friday morning, Dunkin’ Donuts helped “The Rhode Show” get ready for the Big Game, with sweet treats and the new Caramel Macchiato.

The new beverage is made with with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, swirled with sweet caramel swirl.

Dunkin’ also offers custom-made Patriots-themed donut cakes!

Remember – When the Pats Win, You Win! Should the New England Patriots win Super Bowl XI on Sunday night, Dunkin’ Donuts Perks Rewards Members get a medium coffee – hot or iced – for just $0.87. Go, Pats!