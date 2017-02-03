Providence Boat Show to make splash February 3rd- 5th

Organizers of the 2017 Providence Boat Show have placed a special emphasis this year on easy, affordable ways to go boating.

“We have a wide range of boats, from the latest designs from leading manufacturers, to stand-up paddleboards, to brokers who help individuals purchase pre-owned boats, to boating clubs,” said Wendy Mackie, CEO of the Rhode Island Marine Trades Association (RIMTA), which owns and manages the boat show. “All show-goers will find a way to enjoy the water that is right-sized for their pocketbook.”

The Providence show features 125 exhibitors from throughout the region and some 130 boats.

The Three-Day Expo Takes Place February 3-5 at Rhode Island Convention Center.

Ticket link: http://rim.tixonlinenow.com/providenceboatshow/

Use promo code “Rhode Show” for discounts!