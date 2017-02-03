Q&A: Doug Flutie on Brady vs. Ryan

HOUSTON (WPRI) — Sunday’s big game pits two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks against one another: Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.

In the above video, former New England Patriots and Boston College QB Doug Flutie discusses the high-powered matchup.

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. All this week, Eyewitness News is bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.