Report: ‘systems failure’ delayed response to Taunton rampage

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An independent report blames a “badly out of date” emergency communications system, along with numerous other breakdowns and failures, for the chaotic response to the rampage in Taunton last May.

Mayor Thomas Hoye announced the findings of the report Friday, nearly nine months since the violent spree that ended with two people and the suspect dead.

The Target 12 Investigators reviewed 911 calls from the night of May 10th, and discovered a 20-minute delay before first responders found the first two stabbing victims on Myricks Street.

According to the report, Taunton’s “fragmented,” “flawed” and “obsolete” emergency dispatch and call-taking system resulted in numerous communications failures that night. The report found that first responders “were operating on delayed, incomplete, and sometimes flawed information.”

Among the reports other findings:

Calls into the station from off-duty police officers and firefighters to find out what was going on added to a “communications bottleneck.”

There was little to no communication between police and fire department dispatchers that night.

Several dispatchers/call-takers were unable to multi-task.

Other calls for service were ignored.

The fire department’s lowest-ranking firefighters serve as call takers and dispatchers, with the department’s most-junior lieutenant acting as communications director. The report concluded this was “poor policy” and “poor use of fire department resources.”

Fire department call takers and dispatchers work different shifts.

The police dispatcher also works as the window officer.

The report recommends that Taunton hire a civilian emergency communications director, responsible for keeping the city up to date on technological advancements, trends, and best practices. The other recommendations include:

Combining the police and fire dispatch software.

Retraining police call-takers

Putting both police and fire call-takers at the central fire station.

Having fire department dispatchers and call takers work the same schedules.

Mayor Hoye said they are taking the findings and recommendations seriously.

“It is imperative that we change what we can change now, and set in motion today the long-term improvements that will put Taunton in line with our neighbors and nationwide best practices,” Hoye said.