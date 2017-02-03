Search for suspects following home invasion

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The search is on for up to three suspects after an armed home invasion on Beatrice Avenue early Friday.

Warwick police say two men who lived inside the home were legal growers of medical marijuana, and that the home was targeted by the suspects.

Police tell Eyewitness News that they are looking for a silver or gold Ford Taurus.

They also say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

