Senate to hold rare early morning vote on DeVos debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Senate Republicans are scheduled to hold a rare, early morning vote related to Betsy DeVos’ nomination to be President Trump’s Secretary of Education.

At least two GOP senators have pulled their support for DeVos this week, putting her confirmation in jeopardy.

The 6:30 a.m. meeting on Friday will have more debate followed by a procedural vote on whether to advance Betsy Devos’ nomination.

Senate rules require that 30 hours must pass before a final vote can be held, which means it could be announced as early as Monday if DeVos gets the nation’s top education job.

Devos needs a majority or 51 senate votes to become Education Secretary. She currently stands at 50.

DeVos has been widely criticized for being unqualified.

Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski shook up the party line vote when they sided with democrats in opposition.

“I will not, I cannot vote to confirm her as our nation’s next Secretary of Education.” said Senator Susan Collins.

Both Collins and Murkowski are expected to vote to end the debate today, but will still likely oppose DeVos on final passage.

During next week’s confirmation vote, Vice President Mike Pence may become the first VP in the nation’s history to have cast a tie-breaking vote for the confirmation of a cabinet nominee.

With Pence’s vote, DeVos will likely be confirmed early next week.