Suspect arrested in Barrington shooting investigation

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have made an arrest following a shooting in Barrington.

Robert Fonseca, 30, of East Providence, was taken into custody between late Thursday night, according to police.

The search began after a Barrington man in his 30s was shot earlier that evening at the corner of Maple Avenue and Kirby Street.

Barrington fire said the victim was transported from the scene to the hospital for surgery. According to police, the man was shot in the torso but is expected to survive.

As of Friday morning, he was still in the hospital.

Police confirmed to Eyewitness News Friday morning that Fonseca is being held overnight and is set to be arraigned Friday morning.

Officials say the suspect and victim had never met but knew of each other through an acquaintance. Police believe that the shooting happened during some type of argument outside.

Police told Eyewitness News they plan to charge Fonseca with assault with intent to commit a felony.