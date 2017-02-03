Tip on illegal drugs leads to Glocester man’s arrest

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a town man Friday morning after getting a tip alleging that he was illegally cultivating marijuana and manufacturing cannabis extracts.

Glocester officers executed a search warrant and took into custody David A. Smith, 32. According to Capt. Joseph Mattera, they found a large marijuana grow at his Snake Hill Road residence and a large quantity of marijuana in the basement of the dwelling. They seized 49 marijuana plants, about 7 pounds of processed marijuana, and what’s known as “shatter,” a combination of LSD and cannabis extract.

Smith faced a judge at 3rd District Court and was charged with four felonies: possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture and deliver, possession of marijuana between 1 and 5 kilos, possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and possession with the intent to manufacture and deliver tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), police said. A plea of not guilty was entered.