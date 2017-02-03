Trial date delayed in Michelle Carter case

TAUNTON, MA (WPRI) – A new trial date has been set for the woman accused of encouraging her friend to kill himself.

The judge in the case approved a motion by the defense to push back the trial.

It has now been rescheduled for June 5th.

Michelle Carter’s defense team tells Eyewitness News that they asked for additional time to review the enormous amount of of evidence in the case, including several computers which Conrad Roy reportedly used to research various ways to commit suicide.

Carter is charged with Manslaughter, accused of encouraging Roy to take his own life back in 2014.

She has pleaded not guilty.