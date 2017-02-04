1,000th hockey win for Coach Bill Belisle

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A big honor for Mount Saint Charles Hockey Coach Bill Belisle, as he obtained his 1,000th win Friday night.

The team defeated Smithfield High School.

This milestone has never been achieved by a high school hockey coach in this country.

Belisle has been coaching at Mount Saint Charles for 42 years, leading his team to 31 state championships and 10 national titles.

When asked if he thought he’d ever make it to 1,000 wine, he says, “No. I never did.”

Coach Belisle says as long as his health can keep up, he’s going to keep coaching, because he loves each and every player like they’re his own son.