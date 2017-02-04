Driver dies in Warwick crash, police seeking witnesses

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police investigators want to hear from witnesses to a fatal car crash that happened Saturday morning in Warwick.

According to Captain Rick Rathbun, the wreck occurred at about 5:45 a.m. in the area of 536 Potowamut Road. When police officers got to the scene they found a single car off the road and against a tree.

The driver, an adult female whose name police have not yet released, was the only occupant and was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. She had been driving south towards North Kingstown prior to the crash.

The department’s accident reconstruction unit is investigating the crash; so far no determination has been made regarding speed, alcohol or drug use, or distracted driving contributed to it.

Rathbun said police want to hear from witnesses who can give them more information about what happened. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department Traffic Unit at 401-468-4200.