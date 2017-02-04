Local business hired to print championship t-shirts

Pawtucket, R.I.(WPRI)-A local business is hopeful that Sunday will be a very busy night.

Pawtucket’s Mirror Image will be printing championship t-shirts.

Employees will watch the game at home, and if it looks like the Patriots are winning in the fourth quarter, they’ll head to work.

Manager Aimee Derouen says “We often get to print for the Bruins, the Celtics, the Red Sox. So it’s very exciting as a Rhode Island company to be printing for the local team, so we’re all in that spirit.”

Printing would begin the minute the Patriots win.

First, blank t-shirts will be loaded onto the press.

They’ll rotate in a circle, each one getting printed with the championship design.

Then, they’ll get put on a conveyor belt.

The shirts will be exposed to a 350 degree temperature so the ink will dry quickly, before getting folded and packed away for delivery.

If the Patriots win, all championship t-shirts should be printed within seven to eight hours.

In the past, employees have worked up to 24 hours straight.