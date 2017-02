Houston, TX (WPRI)-While the Patriots are getting ready for the big game, former players and Patriots family members helped out at the Houston Food Bank.

Thousands of meals were prepared for local schools and organizations.

A $5,000 donation from the Patriot Organization took the Houston Food Bank by surprise.

After volunteering, family members will turn their attention to the other reason why they are in Houston- to watch the dynasty in its seventh Super Bowl in the Brady-Belichick era.