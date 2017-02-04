Police release pictures of dog stolen in Friday home invasion

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick police have released photos of a dog that was stolen in a home invasion on Friday.

Police told Eyewitness News that two adult men lived at the Beatrice Avenue home when three people broke into the home Friday at about 1:30 a.m. and held them at gunpoint while they ransacked the house.

The suspects stole marijuana, cash, a handgun and an 11 week-old bulldog.

Saturday, police released photos of the dog, described as an 11 week-old female American Bulldog puppy, with cropped ears and weighing about 11 or 12 pounds. The dog is grey and white with a speckled belly.

Captain Brad Connor said Friday that police believe the home invasion was targeted. The suspects are described as three dark-skinned men in their mid-twenties who may have been driving a light-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Gilda Fortier at 401-468-4395 or the Warwick Police Department main number at 401-468-4200.