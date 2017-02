PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence College student had a chance to make a hockey goal at Friday night’s game against Maine to win $7,000 worth of books and tuition.

He did it and the best part was his reaction.

Mark LaValle from Providence jumped for joy and slid on the ice after scoring the shot.

The donation is courtesy of the Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini.

The Providence College Friars beat the Maine Black Bears 3-2.