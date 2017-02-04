RISP on scene of multi-vehicle crash in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island State Police confirms they are on scene of a crash in Hopkinton involving multiple vehicles Saturday night.

The crash happened on route 95 southbound between exits 2 and 3, shortly before 10 p.m.

The Hope Valley barracks confirms to Eyewitness News that one person has been transported to the hospital from the scene of this crash.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation confirms all lanes traveling southbound in Hopkinton have been shut down.

Crash, All Travel Lanes blocked on I-95 SB at Exit 2 (Hopkinton) in Hopkinton — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) February 5, 2017

Eyewitness News is working to get more information and will bring it to you on air and online as soon as we have it.