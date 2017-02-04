Special: The Big Game Tailgate

(WPRI) — If there’s one word synonymous with the big game – other than football, of course – it has to be the word party. And, that’s the focus of The Big Game Tailgate special.

Hosted from Houston, The Big Game Tailgate features food and drink recipes, as well as party ideas to make your weekend a win. There’s even a guest appearance from your favorite Rhode Show team.

Watch the special above. It also re-airs Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. All this week, Eyewitness News is bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.