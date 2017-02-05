Firefighters tackle basement fire in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – East Providence firefighters battled a basement fire on Summit Street Sunday morning.

According to Chief Oscar Elmasian, a woman who was home with her pets smelled smoke in the single-family home around 10 a.m. and opened the basement door to investigate. Heavy smoke billowed upstairs and she fled.

Elmasian told Eyewitness News that there was heavy fire damage in the basement, and that the home’s construction prompted firefighters to get additional units to the scene. Crews from other departments covered some of East Providence’s fire stations while firefighters worked.

“We have fire damage from the basement right up into the attic,” he said, “but with the type of construction this is, with the blown-in cellulose insulation, we need to open up the walls all around to make sure we don’t have any hidden fire or concealed fire.”

The proximity of the nearby homes was also a concern, but the fire was out in about half an hour, he said.

Neither the woman nor her pets were hurt. It did not appear that there were any smoke detectors in the home, according to Elmasian.