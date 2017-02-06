2 arrested during rowdy Patriots celebration at URI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested at the University of Rhode Island Sunday night as hundreds of students piled into the streets to celebrate the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory.

According to campus police, Seth Mace and Benjamin Schiffer were taken into custody.

Both Mace, 19, of Wakefield, and Schiffer, 19, of New Hartford, Conn., were charged with disorderly conduct while Schiffer is also facing a vandalism charge.

The Providence Journal reports Schiffer is accused of repeatedly jumping on the roof and hood of a car while Mace reportedly taunted campus police after throwing a barrel into the road.

Some dumpsters were lit on fire and trash cans were tipped over during the ruckus, according to the paper.

Mace and Schiffer are both due in court on Wednesday.