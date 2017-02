PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police and fire crews were called to the scene of an early morning crash in Providence.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

A car slammed into a utility pole on Manton Avenue.

Officials say the woman who was driving was treated on scene but she was not taken to the hospital.

Her SUV was totaled and had to be towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.