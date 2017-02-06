Central Falls police officers honored for saving seven lives

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The mayor of Central Falls honored three police officers for saving the lives of seven people from a house fire on Monday night.

While on patrol on January 28, Officer Yomaira Rodriguez spotted the Earle Street home on fire. Sergeant Derrick Levasseur and Officer Bari Cameron then responded the scene.

The trio proceeded to enter the building and evacuate a family of three from the first floor and a family of four from the second floor.

The police chief also offered officers praise at the ceremony. “At a time when some police officers have made headlines for the wrong reasons, these three courageous officers have stolen the headlines and rightfully so, for a truly heroic act should get the recognition it deserves,” said Colonel James J. Mendonca.

The Central Falls PD is currently investigating the fire and believe it was arson.

Last week, the department released surveillance footage that they believe shows the person responsible for setting fire.

Governor Raimondo’s Office, Congressman Cicilline’s Office, House of Representatives, the Rhode Island Senate, and the Central Falls City Council have all also honored the officers.