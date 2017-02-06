Check fraudsters trying to misuse nonprofit’s checks: police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are looking for a woman they believe is trying to cash fraudulent checks from a local nonprofit organization.

A woman in a green hooded sweatshirt and white scarf was captured in surveillance video at the Stop and Shop supermarket on Branch Avenue in Providence on January 3 about 5 p.m., police said on the Rhode Island’s Most Wanted website. Police described her as a Caucasian female with brown hair.

The woman’s accused of trying to use a check on an account belonging to the nonprofit Foster Forward, which supports children and families whose lives are impacted by foster care. The person whose name is on the check does not match the description of the suspect, police said.

They think the suspect is part of a bigger fraud ring that’s trying to cash fraudulent checks from the nonprofit.

If you know anything about the woman, you’re asked to call RISP Det. Greg DeMarco at (401) 444-1205 on case 170014.