Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show with tour announcement

HOUSTON (AP) — Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer.
Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.
Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.
The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.
Lady Gaga performs at the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
