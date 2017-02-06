Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show with tour announcement

HOUSTON (AP) — Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer.

Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.

The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.

Lady Gaga performs at the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Patriots Falcons Super Bowl Football Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

