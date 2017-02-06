Mickey Mouse nightlights recalled due to fire hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Disney is recalling nightlights sold at its parks and online last year because they could potentially start a fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

About 3,000 “Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights” are included in the recall. The CPSC says liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. has received two reports of incidents, including one electrical fire, according to the CPSC. No injuries have been reported.

The nightlights were sold for about $15 exclusively at Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, online at DisneyStore.com and through the Shop Disney Parks mobile app from July 2016 through Nov. 2016.

The recalled products include the date code FAC # 019808-16150 printed on the bottom rear and the UPC code 400009489637 printed on a sticker on the bottom of the packaging.

Consumers should stop using the nightlights immediately and contact the company for instructions on how to return them for a full refund.

Call Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 during standard business hours. Visit Disney’s website for more information.