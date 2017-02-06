Patriots championship gear delivered on-demand

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Kyle Silva has been an Uber driver for a few months. There are the typical pick-ups and drop-offs, then there’s the day after the Super Bowl.

Eyewitness News caught up with Kyle as he was delivering Patriots Super Bowl championship gear on Providence’s East Side.

“The people I have delivered to have been super pumped about it,” Kyle said. “They couldn’t be more excited to get their official gear!”

Championship gear on-demand is Uber’s latest promotion. The ride-sharing company partnered with Fanatics to sell t-shirts for $28 and hats for $40. All Pats fans had to do was open the Uber app, select sizes and quantities, and submit their orders.

Ken Shimberg received his delivery within minutes.

“I bought three,” Shimberg told us. “Two are for my kids. I know they’ll be thrilled when they get home from school.”

But statistics show thousands of people snagged their championship gear in a more traditional manner. According to the National Retail Federation, about 11% of American consumers said they would buy Super Bowl apparel or accessories this year. The NRF estimates more than 20 million Super Bowl items will be sold. Add in food and new televisions, and the NRF estimates Americans spent $14.1 billion on 2017 Super Bowl celebrations.

“This is one we said we’ll remember for the ages,” Shimberg said.

The official T-shirt is just a happy reminder.